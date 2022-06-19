Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the tech giant in US
Apple Inc workers in Maryland voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.
More than 100 workers in Towson near Baltimore “have overwhelmingly voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers,” the union said on its website.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, “have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers,” they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
“This is something we do not to go against or create conflict with our management,” they wrote.
An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had “nothing to add at this time.”
Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large US corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.
Apple workers in Atlanta who were seeking to unionize withdrew their request last month, claiming intimidation.
Some current and former Apple workers last year began criticizing the company’s working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.
Read more: Apple to increase starting pay for workers in the US, amid tight labor supply
-
Parkinson’s disease: Rune Labs gets FDA OK to use Apple Watch to monitor tremorsSan Francisco-based startup Rune Labs on Monday said it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to use the Apple Watch to ... Healthy Living
-
EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to AppleApple will have to change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single mobile ... Technology
-
Developers hunt for hints on long anticipated headsets as Apple upgrades its softwareAs Apple Inc rolls out its usual stream of upgrades to operating systems for its iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developer conference ... Technology
-
Apple to increase starting pay for workers in the US, amid tight labor supplyApple Inc will raise the starting pay for its US employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labor market and a surge in ... Technology
-
Apple’s iPhone development schedule delayed by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns: ReportApple Inc has told its suppliers to speed up iPhone development after China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new ... Technology
-
Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops productionApple on Tuesday put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the ... World News