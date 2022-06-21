UAE telecom operator Etisalat rebranded as ‘etisalat by e&’

United Arab Emirates telecom operator Etisalat unveiled ‘etisalat by e&’ as its new brand identity on Tuesday.

The telecom operator, formerly known as Etisalat Group, rebranded as it was a better fit for the group’s positioning as a technology and investment conglomerate, Etisalat said in a statement.

The rebranding comes as the group continues to expand its global reach, exploring new markets to pursue more strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

“The evolution of Etisalat UAE builds on the solid foundations of its success as the Group’s growth engine since 1976 and signals the imminent change that our UAE telecoms business will undergo in keeping with its aspirations to deliver amidst a dynamic business landscape,” said the group’s CEO Hatem Dowidar.

“With a progressive mindset for our brand and strategy, we will boost global customer satisfaction, achieve synergies of scale, expand our digital services and explore adjacent businesses. I am confident that the refreshed brand identity of Etisalat UAE encapsulates the dynamism of our journey ahead while remaining true to our commitment to making a bigger difference than ever imagined.”

Etisalat UAE has embarked on a new journey to enhance digital customer experience and operational agility. Under its new strategy, the UAE telecoms operator said it will grow core and digital services based on emerging demands and trends that go beyond basic telecom services to include gaming, health, and insurance offerings.

“Etisalat symbolizes the strong homegrown roots that we are proud of and will continue to treasure as the brand embarks on a new chapter of evolution. Our telecoms business has been the growth engine behind our company as we stay committed to the aspirations of the UAE leadership to be a leading ICT and technology hub,” said Etisalat UAE CEO Masood Sharif Mahmood.

“For more than four decades, we have been instrumental in building bridges that connected people, linking our past as a giant telco to becoming the digital telco of the future. Etisalat UAE’s refreshed brand identity as ‘etisalat by e&’ signifies our strong technological capabilities coupled with our extensive telco expertise, and highlights our robust UAE strategy ambitions.”

Etisalat Group changed its brand identity to e& in February when it was launched by Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The rebranding came as the group decided to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the ever-evolving technology landscape, with four main business pillars: Telecom, e& life, e& enterprise, and e& capital – all catering to the Group’s various business segments.

The UAE’s telecoms sector currently continues to be led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations.

“As we uphold the e&’s rich telecoms heritage, our focus remains the same in this ‘connectivity renaissance’ era: maximize value for our customers and bring positive change to their lives in the age of digitalization. We will go from strength to strength by successfully executing our UAE strategy to boost our digital telco strength as well as better align with our goals and future aspirations as a customer champion in a hyper-connected world,” added Mahmood.

