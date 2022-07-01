Four Chinese airlines buy 292 planes from airbus for total of $37 bln
Four Chinese airlines will buy a total of 292 planes from Airbus in a $37 billion windfall for the aviation giant, the carriers said in separate statements Friday.
China Eastern said it had agreed to purchase 100 A320neo jets and China Southern said on the same day that it would buy 96 of the same model.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Air China and its subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines also confirmed the purchase of a combined 96 A320neo planes, according to separate filings.
Read more:
British airline EasyJet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets
United Airlines says regulators approved return of Boeing 777s
Qatar Airways will suspend 15-20 routes to adjust network for World Cup surge: CEO
-
Dubai-based Emirates considers ordering Airbus jets as Boeing delays deliveryGulf carrier Emirates is weighing more Airbus SE A350 jetliner orders to help fill gaps in its fleet in coming years as Boeing Co. struggles to bring ... Aviation & Transport
-
Inside the hangar at the center of the $1 bln Airbus-Qatar jet disputeTwo high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international ... Aviation & Transport
-
British airline EasyJet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jetsEasyJet will buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft and convert a previous order to 18 new A321neo aircraft, the British airline said on Tuesday, fulfilling ... Aviation & Transport
-
Airbus exec Scherer says demand strong, sees dawn of wide-body jets recoveryDemand for medium-haul jets is picking up sharply as air travel rebounds from the pandemic and the aviation market is also now seeing a glimmer of ... Aviation & Transport