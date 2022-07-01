UAE telecom operator Etisalat launches GoChat Messenger for free voice, video calls

United Arab Emirates telecom operator etisalat by e& has launched a new messaging platform called GoChat Messenger that will allow residents to make free video and voice calls to anywhere in the world.

The GoChat service will be available on both Apple's iOS and Google's Android will also allow UAE users to remit money, pay bills and play games, the company said in a statement.

The company, formerly known as Etisalat, earlier this month unveiled its new brand identity ‘etisalat by e&’, as the group continues to expand its global reach and explore new markets to pursue more strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

“At etisalat by e&, there have been continuous efforts to ramp up efforts to ideate and create innovative propositions that drive smart connectivity, maximise value creation and enhance customer experience,” the statement said.

“GoChat Messenger is the latest addition to the suite of products and services that will benefit customers in the face of the ever-growing need for amplified connectivity in a post-pandemic era.”

The GoChat service also offers access to home services such as cleaning, personal grooming and PCR testing.

Earlier this month, the group’s CEO Hatem Dowidar said the evolution of Etisalat UAE “builds on the solid foundations of its success as the Group’s growth engine since 1976 and signals the imminent change that our UAE telecoms business will undergo in keeping with its aspirations to deliver amidst a dynamic business landscape.”

“With a progressive mindset for our brand and strategy, we will boost global customer satisfaction, achieve synergies of scale, expand our digital services and explore adjacent businesses. I am confident that the refreshed brand identity of Etisalat UAE encapsulates the dynamism of our journey ahead while remaining true to our commitment to making a bigger difference than ever imagined.”

Etisalat UAE has embarked on a new journey to enhance digital customer experience and operational agility. Under its new strategy, the UAE telecoms operator said it will grow core and digital services based on emerging demands and trends that go beyond basic telecom services to include gaming, health, and insurance offerings.

“Etisalat symbolizes the strong homegrown roots that we are proud of and will continue to treasure as the brand embarks on a new chapter of evolution. Our telecoms business has been the growth engine behind our company as we stay committed to the aspirations of the UAE leadership to be a leading ICT and technology hub,” said Etisalat UAE CEO Masood Sharif Mahmood.

