German road traffic agency says 59,000 Tesla models Y, 3 have software glitch
Germany’s road traffic agency said it was recalling Tesla models Y and 3 because of a fault in the automatic emergency call system that affects 59,000 vehicles globally.
The KBA watchdog said on its website dated June 29 that a software flaw was causing a breakdown of the eCall, which is designed to automatically contact emergency responders in the
event of a serious accident.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
German regional broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, which serves the region that is home to Tesla’s German model Y and battery production site near Berlin, first reported the
recall on Saturday.
KBA said 59,129 vehicles were affected globally but did not specify how many of those were registered in Germany.
The software glitch is an added headache for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk after Tesla on Saturday said it delivered 17.9 percent fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter from the previous quarter, as China’s COVID 19-related shutdown disrupted its production and supply chain.
Musk said last month that Tesla’s new factories in Texas and Berlin are “losing billions of dollars” as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and
Chinese port issues.
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) early in June upgraded its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the advanced driver assistance system Autopilot, a
required step before it could seek a recall.
Tesla was not immediately available to comment.
Read more: Tesla deliveries dipped in Q2, snapping two-year streak of gains
-
Tesla deliveries dipped in Q2, snapping two-year streak of gainsTesla Inc. delivered 254,695 cars worldwide in the second quarter, snapping a two-year streak of gains, as a COVID-related shutdown at its factory in ... Aviation & Transport
-
Tesla braces for delayed delivery due to China plant shutdownTesla Inc. is expected to announce quarterly production and delivery figures this weekend that will likely be among the worst of the year - and break ... Aviation & Transport
-
Tesla cuts 200 staff from Autopilot team as it closes California siteTesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people ... World News
-
Tesla sued by former employees over ‘mass layoff’Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the US electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a “mass layoff” violated ... World News
-
China’s Beidaihe, site of top leadership conclave, bars Tesla cars for two monthsTesla cars will be prohibited from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe, site of a secretive annual summer leadership conclave, for at ... World News
-
Musk hit with Tesla investor suit over ‘toxic’ work cultureA Tesla Inc. investor accused the electric-vehicle maker’s officers and directors in a lawsuit of allowing a “toxic workplace culture to fester at the ... World News
-
Elon Musk opens door to a Tesla talent exodusElon Musk needs to cut one in ten jobs at Tesla. Some may already have their eye on the exit.The Tesla chief executive’s intentions, conveyed in an ... World News
-
Elon Musk says Tesla’s total headcount will rise despite cutsChief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s total headcount will increase, a day after telling employees he plans to reduce salaried staff by ... World News