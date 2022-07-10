Rogers internet service restored after Canada-wide outage, blames router malfunction
Rogers Communications said on Saturday that its services were close to fully operational after a massive outage it blamed on a router malfunction after maintenance work.
The outage at one of Canada’s biggest telecom operators shut banking, transport, and government access for millions of people.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We now believe we’ve narrowed the cause to a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday
morning,” Rogers’ Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri said in a statement.
Canadians crowded into cafes and public libraries that still had internet access and hovered outside hotels to catch a signal on Friday. The country’s border services agency said the outage affected its mobile app for incoming travelers while cashless payment systems stopped working. Police across Canada said some callers could not reach emergency services via 911 calls.
The interruption, Rogers’ second in 15 months, drew fury from Canadians and calls for the government to expand competition in the telecom sector.
With about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers, Rogers is the top provider in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province and home to its biggest city, Toronto. Rogers, BCE Inc and Telus Corp control 90 percent of the market share in Canada.
Financial institutions and banks, including Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank Of Montreal, said on Friday that the outage disrupted their services. Royal Bank of Canada said its ATMs and online banking services were affected.
In the statement, Staffieri said the company would “proactively” credit customers affected on Friday and invest in its network and technology.
Last year, Rogers attributed a major outage on a glitch linked to an Ericsson software upgrade.
Ericsson said on Saturday that it was aware of the outage and was in regular communication with the company to restore service.
Critics said the outage demonstrated a need for more competition in telecoms, adding to the criticism over the company’s industrial dominance.
Earlier this year, Canada’s competition bureau blocked Rogers’ attempt to take over rival Shaw Communications in a C$20 billion deal, saying it would hamper competition in a country where telecom rates are some of the world’s highest. The merger still awaits a final verdict.
Read more: Excessive internet usage leads to high stress, adverse mental health in teens: Study
-
UK government says will strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformationBritain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, ... World News
-
Internet services cut in Sudan’s Khartoum ahead of pro-democracy protestsInternet services were cut in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Thursday ahead of pro-democracy protests, a Reuters reporter said, the first time for months ... Middle East
-
India censors social media posts as internet freedom continues to declineIndia directed Twitter to locally censor accounts and dozens of posts, including some referencing a report that mentioned the country’s declining ... World News
-
Iran ‘heavily disrupts’ internet access after protest: HRWIranian authorities have “heavily disrupted” internet access in multiple provinces, a Human Rights Watch report published on Friday found.The report ... Middle East
-
White House unveils pact with major internet companies to reduce pricesPresident Joe Biden’s administration has secured commitments from 20 internet providers including Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to cut prices or increase ... Technology
-
Britain, EU say Russia behind cyberattack against satellite internet in UkraineRussia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine ... World News
-
Russia reroutes internet traffic in occupied Ukraine to its infrastructureRussia has rerouted internet traffic in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson through Russian communications infrastructure, the internet service ... World News
-
Amid rise in authoritarianism, US joins with 55 countries to promote free internetAmid a rise in authoritarian governments such as Russia cracking down on access to digital information, the United States on Thursday will join with ... Technology
-
Excessive internet usage leads to high stress, adverse mental health in teens: StudyOur dependence on the internet for everyday things is increasing, and so are the negative consequences, according to research.A new study conducted by ... Healthy Living