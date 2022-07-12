.
Russia fines Apple and Zoom for alleged data storage violation

In this photo illustration a Zoom App logo is displayed on a smartphone on March 30, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)
Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

US tech giant Apple and Zoom Video Communications were fined on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

Apple was fined 2 million rubles ($34,000), the court in Moscow’s Tagansky district said, with Zoom and Ookla, which runs the internet performance tool Speedtest, fined 1 million rubles each. Alphabet’s Google was ordered to pay 60,000 rubles for a different offence relating to data.

Apple, Zoom, Ookla and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

