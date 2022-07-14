Sharjah’s young achievers get a peek into incubation activities at tech park

More than 50 young achievers with proven excellence in science and technology from Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators were welcomed by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) to introduce them to pioneering incubation activities and were given free membership to the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SOILAB).



The achievers, many of whom have participated in international and local competitions, were welcomed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, who underlined the technology park’s commitment to nurturing exceptional talent.



This was in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and efforts of his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.



The Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators is the umbrella body of four institutions: Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and Sharjah for Capability Development. It drives the Strategic Plan for creating an integrated system of learning and development programs, and research and studies.



Speaking to the young achievers, Al Mahmoudi said: “This visit will help you channelize your talent to reach the highest levels by exposing you to research work of our universities, and institutions like the SRTI Park of the American University of Sharjah, which is today opening its doors to you to help explore your talent and the spirit of innovation.”



Al Mahmoudi briefed them on the key strategies and activities of the complex, which has been designed to provide an atmosphere conducive to creativity and innovation in various technical sectors and provide opportunities for startups and R&D centers to pursue innovations in different fields.

The young achievers were offered a free one-year membership to SOILAB to spark their young minds to pursue innovations and creative ventures. SOILAB serves as an incubator for start-ups and innovative businesses by providing a space for knowledge transfer and learning new skills.



The outstanding achievers got an opportunity to listen to entrepreneurs and inventors during their visit, including Akram Amir, inventor of air radars, and Hussein Al Fadl, inventor and developer of advanced robots.



The visiting achievers included some who have participated in events like the National Competition for the World Robot Olympiad , the World Drone Championship, the Dubai Customs Prize for Intellectual Property, the ‘FUTURE ENGINEER’ competition, and the ‘VEX’ competition.



Others have qualified for international competitions for the year 2022, including the Robocup Soccer competition, the global championship ‘Robocup Onstage’ in Thailand and the Arab Open Championship in Egypt.





The visit also included a tour of the headquarters of the SRTI Park, where the outstanding achievers visited the Middle East Test Center for Smart Manufacturing (also known as additive manufacturing), the business center of the Maker Space complex called ‘Sharjah Laboratory,’ companies specialising in Agricultural Research, the house that was built using 3D printing techniques, and futuristic projects of smart and green transportation.

