Solar power equipment prices keep rising in quest for clean energy

Solar power equipment makers continued to lift prices this week as soaring polysilicon costs spread through the supply chain and threaten to slow clean energy deployment.
Tongwei Co. on Monday increased prices for solar cells by 3.2 percent to 4.1 percent depending on their size, while Longi Green Energy Technology Co. lifted wafer prices 3.3 percent to 4.3 percent on Tuesday. The increases came after prices of polysilicon, the key material in both products, rose 15 percent since mid-May amid factory shutdowns due to accidents and planned maintenance.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The average cost of the most expensive grade of polysilicon remained at 297.6 yuan ($44) per kilogram on Wednesday, according to the China Silicon Industry Association. The level was unchanged as no deals were signed this week, and the association said prices will grow further in August as supplies are tight.
Higher costs have begun to suppress demand, especially for giant utility-scale solar farms in China that are price-sensitive. Still, Tongwei and Longi’s increases indicate that there are still buyers willing to pay the higher rates, especially with power-generating fossil fuels like coal and natural gas trading at record highs this year.
“The ability for wafer makers like Longi to lift product price quotes also implies strong demand,” Dennis Ip, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets, said in a research note.
Chinese solar exports have surged this year, especially to Europe, as countries there try to speed up their energy transitions to wean themselves off Russian energy sooner following the invasion of Ukraine. Total exports in May were $4.3 billion, nearly doubling from the previous year.
The polysilicon market is expected to remain tight through September, according to Daiwa, before new capacity comes online in the fourth quarter and loosens production bottlenecks.
Read more: China to double wind, solar energy capacity by 2025
-
Dutch startup kicks off sales of world first solar electric car, worth $265,000A Dutch company is starting deliveries of the world’s first production-ready solar car to customers later this year, promising months of charge-less ... Aviation & Transport
-
Solar power more feasible than nuclear to power potential Mars settlements: StudySolar power could provide all the needed energy for an extended mission to Mars and is more efficient than nuclear energy, according to a new ... Energy
-
China to double wind, solar energy capacity by 2025China aims to double its wind and solar capacity by 2025, according to a new road map that also allows for more coal-fired power plants to bolster ... World News
-
Lebanon issues 11 licenses to build small-scale 15 MW solar power projectsThe Lebanese government has issued licenses to 11 companies to construct solar power plants capable of producing 15 megawatts each, energy minister ... Middle East
-
UAE invites companies to bid for 40 percent stake in 1.5 GW solar plantAbu Dhabi is inviting companies to develop and bid for a stake of up to 40 percent in a new solar project, as the capital of the United Arab Emirates ... Energy
-
Sun-tracking tech to improve Saudi solar farm energy yield by 20 pct: CCOTechnology that enables solar panels to follow the path of the sun will improve the energy yield of the Sudair Solar plant in Saudi Arabia by around ... Energy
-
Tunisia sees UAE investments in real estate, solar projectsUAE-based Bukhatir Group will revive a $5 billion real estate project in Tunis, Tunisian sources told Reuters on Friday, the first big project in the ... Economy
-
Iraqi olive farmers power their production using solar energyAmong olive groves that were once a front line between ISIS militants and Iraqi forces, Yunis Salman and a few fellow farmers are harnessing what they ... Middle East
-
Masdar signs pact to develop 100 MW utility-scale solar power plant in GeorgiaMasdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, has signed an agreement with the Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) to develop a ... Energy