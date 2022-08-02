Recruitment agency enters the metaverse in UAE first

Recruitment agency Marc Ellis becomes the United Arab Emirates’ first recruitment and training company to enter the metaverse.

The agency aims to establish itself on the metaverse to hire talent for public and private companies, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“There are currently more than 400 million active metaverse global users, giving us a huge potential of candidate pool that isn’t easily accessible using traditional methods,” Marc Ellis Director Aws Ismail said.

The firm, which operates in the UAE and wider Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region, aims to access the metaverse’s wide talent pool and support the hiring needs of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy to create more jobs in the country.

This is in line with the Dubai Metaverse Strategy which was launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in July. The strategy aims to contribute $4 billion to Dubai’s economy within five years and to support 40,000 virtual jobs, striving to position the emirate as one of the world’s top 10 players in the metaverse economy.

According to Marc Ellis, recruiters will have greater access to candidates as the company anticipates more users will continue to shift themselves into the digital space where they can apply for jobs in a safer and more interactive way due to the security and privacy offered by blockchain processes and immersive technologies that can be used to complement their interactions on the metaverse.

Marc Ellis has already developed a complete and independent office space with the latest metaverse technologies utilized to begin the shift of recruitment-based practices in the UAE towards the digital space.

The agency also plans to conduct its interviews with candidates on the metaverse using virtual reality and its metaverse-based office spaces.

