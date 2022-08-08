Crypto businesses leaving Japan due to high corporate taxes, top entrepreneur says
Japan should reduce corporate taxes on crypto to prevent entrepreneurs leaving the country, one of the nation’s most high-profile crypto businesspeople said.
“At least 20 or more firms have opted to establish their crypto business abroad rather than Japan because of the high levy,” said Sota Watanabe, CEO of Web3 infrastructure developer Stake Technologies Pte., in an interview on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Watanabe, who moved his own firm to Singapore in 2020, said he hopes Japan’s government will change the corporate levy next year. If that happens, he would like to bring his company back to his home country. “It may take a few more years before Japan lowers income taxes for cryptocurrency gains made by individual investors,” Watanabe said.
Watanabe joins others pushing for change. Crypto lobbying groups in Japan are asking the government to ease corporate tax rules that are seen to be stunting the local digital asset industry’s growth.
Read more: Japan punishes crypto exchanges after hack
-
Cyber-criminals steal $94 mln from Japanese crypto exchange LiquidJapanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid said on Thursday it was hit by hackers in a theft estimated at more than $94 million, the latest crypto ... Technology
-
Japan punishes crypto exchanges after hackThe Japanese government is slapping penalties on several crypotocurrency exchanges in the country, after 58 billion yen ($530 million) of virtual ... Economy
-
Japan raids hacked crypto exchange, bitcoin plunges furtherJapanese authorities on Friday raided virtual currency exchange Coincheck, a week after the Tokyo-based firm lost $530 million in cryptocurrency to ... Technology
-
Coinbase faces SEC probe over cryptocurrency listings: ReportThe US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Coinbase Global Inc improperly permitted Americans to trade digital assets that ... Financial Markets
-
Finland liquidates hoard of confiscated Bitcoins amid cryptocurrency slumpFinland has sold its hoard of confiscated Bitcoins just as the market for cryptocurrencies is cooling, raising less than previously anticipated.The ... Technology
-
Cryptocurrency’s latest meltdown leaves punters bruised, bewilderedFor Jeremy Fong, US crypto lender Celsius was an ideal place to stash his digital currency holdings -- and earn some spending money from its ... Technology