Saudi wealth fund PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom, and Microsoft in shopping spree
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet, Zoom Video and Microsoft as part of a wider pick of US stocks, bringing the market value of the sovereign wealth fund’s investment portfolio to about $40.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.
The PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It also acquired shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock, buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares respectively.
The fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks, and added other stocks including Adobe Systems, Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce, Home Depot, Costco, Freeport-McMoRan, Datadog, and NextEra Energy.
The PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.
The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.
Read more: Lucid says Saudi Arabia’s PIF ‘very supportive’ as supply crunch hits production
-
Lucid says Saudi Arabia’s PIF ‘very supportive’ as supply crunch hits productionTop shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an ... Technology
-
Saudi Arabia’s PIF sets up company to invest in EgyptSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has set up a company to invest in promising Egyptian sectors, extending a policy of pumping money into the ... Gulf
-
Saudi PIF-owned companies to develop, design luxury cruise terminal in JeddahTwo Saudi PIF-owned companies signed an agreement to design and develop a luxury cruise terminal in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency reported ... Economy
-
Saudi PIF to become British luxury carmaker Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholderAston Martin’s shares jumped 20 percent on Friday after the British luxury carmaker announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia’s Public ... Financial Markets
-
Saudi PIF launches aircraft leasing company ‘AviLease’ to support local ecosystemSaudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF announced the launch of an aircraft leasing company on Thursday.Termed ‘AviLease,’ the company will become a ... Aviation & Transport
-
Saudi wealth fund PIF makes second $1 billion bet on Swedish gamingSaudi Arabia’s wealth fund has made its second $1 billion foray into the Swedish gaming industry this year as part of a drive to build stakes in video ... Economy
-
Saudi PIF buys 23.97 percent stake in Jordan’s Capital Bank GroupSaudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Sunday it will buy a 23.97 percent stake in Capital Bank Group, one of the ... Banking & Finance
-
Saudi Arabia’s PIF adds to games push with five percent Nintendo stakeSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reported a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo Co., according to a filing to Japan’s Finance Ministry, adding to ... Financial Markets