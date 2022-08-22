Saudi Energy Ministry completes legal framework for rollout of EV charging stations

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with other related government agencies and in integration with the private sector, haslaunched the regulations for the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations so as to ensure quality, efficiency and protection of users and facilities across the Kingdom, according to a report in Saudi Gazette.



The infrastructure team for EV charging stations, led by theMinistry of Energy, announced that it has completed all the legislative, organizational and technical aspects to regulate the EV charging market in the Kingdom, by outlining the necessary regulations for the installation of charging stations and their equipment.



The ministry said that the new regulations would contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as they will help the Kingdom to have a diversified and sustainable economy through enhancing productivity; raising private-sector involvement; and building new future-proof sectors, which will provide quality jobs for male and female citizens, in addition to enabling vehicle owners to charge cars easily with a guarantee of quality and efficiency.



The team includes representatives of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs; Ministry of Transport and Logistics; Ministry of Commerce; the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority; the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization; the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (Kafaa); the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC), and the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).



The project reflects the cooperation of government systems to ensure the effectiveness and safety of EV charging stations and their compliance with the Saudi Arabian Distribution Code, as well as to maintain the reliability of the electrical distribution network system, and supporting technology and innovation used in it, the ministry pointed out.



The team worked, through the electrical distribution service provider, represented by SEC, to organize the mechanism for receiving requests for the delivery of electric power to EV chargers, for those wishing to operate or invest in these stations, by applying through SEC’s electronic platform ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Gate.’



The delivery of electric power for the stations will be made after completing the statutory procedures for installing EV chargers and connecting them to the electrical distribution network after completing the procedures of choosing the qualified contractors.

The infrastructure team also emphasized that it seeks to monitor and follow up this activity in order to ensure the optimal application of regulations and legislation, as well as to follow up on the extent to which investors comply with the infrastructure requirements for electric vehicle charging stations.

