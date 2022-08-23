Founder of China’s Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival during recession
The founder of China’s Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
“With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the chill will be felt by everyone,”founder Ren Zhengfei wrote in an email to staff on Monday, the financial news outlet Yicai reported.
Huawei said the email was for employees and declined to comment further.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Yicai did not elaborate on whether Ren explained which businesses were “marginal” but said he said “surplus personnel” would be moved to reserve teams.
Ren also drew attention to the importance of the company’s traditional focus on information and communications technology
(ICT).
“We must be clear that building ICT infrastructure is Huawei’s historical mission, and the more difficult the times are, the more we cannot waver,” he said.
Huawei would “give up completely” in some unspecified countries, while next year it would reduce “blind” investment and expansion and maintain an appropriate business rhythm, the report said.
The global economy would continue to decline over the next decade, while war, the “continued blockade” from the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic would leave “no bright spot in the world” in the next three to five years, Yicai cited Ren saying.
The United States put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 that barred it from accessing critical technology of US origin, hurting its ability to design chips and source components from outside vendors. The United States says Huawei is a security risk, which the company has denied.
Huawei’s first-half results showed a 52 percent drop in profits to 15.08 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations, with a weak economy, COVID disruption and supply chain challenges hurting the company’s device business that sells smartphones and laptops.
Ren mentioned the company’s cloud computing, digital energy and smart car businesses as areas where the company should see development, according to the report.
Ren said the outlook for the company was uncertain beyond the next couple of years.
Read more: Huawei revenue drops 5.9 percent in first half of 2022
-
Huawei revenue drops 5.9 percent in first half of 2022Revenue at Chinese telecom giant Huawei dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the COVID-19 ... Economy
-
US investigates China’s Huawei over cell towers near military bases, missile silosThe Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that US cell towers fitted with its gear could capture ... World News
-
Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G networksWireless carriers in Canada won’t be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks, the Canadian government said Thursday, ... Technology
-
Huawei recruits smartphone partners in attempt to sidestep US sanctionsHuawei Technologies Co., whose smartphone business has been devastated by US sanctions, is planning to license its handset designs to third parties as ... Technology
-
China says President Xi gave personal orders on handling of Huawei casePresident Xi Jinping handed down orders for handling the case of Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou, China said, as Beijing seeks to cast ... World News
-
HSBC shares jump in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensionsHong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose by the most in four months on Monday as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the ... Financial Markets
-
China welcomes Huawei executive home, silent on freed CanadiansChinese state media welcomed telecoms giant Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, back to the “motherland” on Saturday, after more than ... World News
-
Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng WenzhouA Canadian judge on Friday ended extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and ordered her bail conditions lifted, effectively ... World News