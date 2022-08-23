Interview: Expert discusses technologies to reduce CO2

Direct Air Capture (DAC) is an emerging technology where CO2 is directly sucked out of the air and the stored underground. This provides what climate scientists call negative emissions.

There are other carbon capture technologies, that don’t take CO2 out of the air, instead, the amount of emissions in the air is reduced. These technologies are known as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), which are more mature when compared to DAC but still are at an early stage of development. These CCS technologies are built at the point source of emissions, usually retrofitting coal power plants or cement and steel manufacturers.

There seems to be a debate about how important DAC will be in the fight against climate change. Some say it’s a distraction from cutting emissions, others say that reducing emissions won’t be sufficient in hitting the climate targets fast enough and hence Carbon removal must be part of the tool kit in order to help the world in achieving an orderly energy transition.

Paola Perez Pena, Principal Research Analyst in Clean Tech & Carbon Capture at S&P Global in Houston, Texas spoke with Al Arabiya to further discus these these technologies, their current status and outlook.

