India’s Reliance to develop budget smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G push
India’s telecom leader Reliance said on Monday it is working with Alphabet Inc’s Google to launch a budget 5G phone as it laid out a $25 billion plan for introducing the next-generation wireless services within two months.
Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio’s 5G network will be the world’s largest, launching in main cities including New Delhi and Mumbai before being expanded across India by December next year. “Jio has prepared an ambitious 5G roll-out plan,” the billionaire tycoon said, adding that the phone being developed with Google would be “ultra-affordable.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
5G data speeds in India are expected to be about 10 times faster than those of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.
Reliance’s 5G plans throw down the gauntlet to rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in the world’s second biggest mobile market.
Jio, India’s biggest mobile carrier with more than 420 million customers, snapped up airwaves worth $11 billion in a $19 billion 5G spectrum auction earlier this month.
The aggressive 5G strategy builds on Jio’s playbook of disrupting India’s telecoms market having sparked a price war in 2016 when it launched cheap 4G data plans and free voice services, and later a 4G smartphone costing just $81, again in partnership with Google.
Reliance said it would partner with Qualcomm Inc to provide cloud-based 5G network solutions for businesses, and with Meta Platform Inc for its JioMart shopping integration on WhatsApp. It also announced a foray into private 5G networks.
Read more: Green initiatives to ‘outshine’ other Reliance businesses: India’s billionaire Ambani
-
Green initiatives to ‘outshine’ other Reliance businesses: India’s billionaire AmbaniReliance Industries Ltd., which pledged to spend $76 billion on green energy, will scale up investments in the area as its billionaire owner, Mukesh ... Energy
-
India’s Reliance sets sight on luxury brand market including LV, Gucci with new mallIndian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is betting a shopping palace within a $1 billion Mumbai business showcase will tap into surging demand for Western luxury ... Fashion and beauty
-
Reliance, Ola Electric, others to get incentives under India's $2.4 bln battery planReliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will receive incentives under India’s $2.4 billion program to boost local battery cell ... Technology
-
Indian billionaire Ambani’s Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 mlnA unit of Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings AS in a deal giving the company an enterprise value of $771 ... Energy
-
Reliance sets up UAE subsidiary for trading oilReliance Industries said on Saturday it had set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates for trading in crude oil, petroleum, ... World News
-
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent directorMukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has said that it backs Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan’s appointment as an independent director on the ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia's PIF acquires 2.04 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures LimitedSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fun announced Thursday that it had acquired 2.04 percent of India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for total ... Economy
-
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest $853 mln in deal with India’s Reliance RetailAbu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co has agreed to invest 62.48 billion rupees ($853 million) in the retail division of India’s Reliance ... Economy
-
India’s Reliance’s digital unit Jio wins Qualcomm backing in boost to 5G plansIndia’s Reliance Industries said on Sunday Qualcomm Inc’s investment arm will buy a 0.15 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 7.3 ... Technology
-
India’s Reliance says global investment firm TPG to invest $598 mln in digital unitIndian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Saturday that global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93 percent stake in its digital ... Technology
-
India’s Reliance says Abu Dhabi’s ADIA will invest $752 mln in its digital unitIndian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 percent of its ... Financial Markets