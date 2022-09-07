Pichai says Google ‘pro-competitive,’ sees vibrant tech market citing top rivals
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google parent Alphabet Inc., defended the internet-search giant against claims that it is anticompetitive, citing established rivals in the digital advertising market and upstart mobile app TikTok as examples of robust competition in technology.
Pichai made the remarks late on Tuesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles. He said the company is “pro-competitive” and named companies including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. as competitors in the advertising business and TikTok as a rival in the video space. He said that YouTube Shorts, Google’s TikTok competitor, is off to a “great start.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Competition in tech is hyper-intense,” Pichai said. The rise of TikTok “shows there is competition in the space” and “how vibrant this market is compared to years past.”
The US Justice Department sued Google in 2020, alleging the company dominates the search market in violation of antitrust laws. The company is the most popular search engine and only has limited competition in that business from Microsoft Bing and Yahoo Search. The DOJ is also preparing to sue Google on claims it illegally dominates the digital advertising market, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg last month.
“Do I wake up and worry about all the stuff that’s coming down?,” Pichai said on Tuesday. “Absolutely.”
Still, he said, “my guidance to our teams is to be respectful and engage the way we have in Europe” and “engage constructively through the process.”
In response to an audience question about the fees Google pays Apple to be the default search engine in the Safari web browser across iPhones, iPads and Macs, Pichai said the deal is a “standard one,” and the company competed with others for the deal.
Pichai also said Google would continue to pursue acquisitions that make sense for the company. He cited Google’s purchase of Fitbit and noted that the technology it gained will power Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch, which he wore on stage.
While Pichai said Google didn’t consider buying Twitter Inc. earlier this year amid the social network’s talks with Elon Musk, he declined to comment on interest in taking over Pinterest Inc.
Read more:
Strategic tieup launched in Riyadh with Google to empower 100 tech startups
Google targeted in fresh EU consumer groups’ privacy complaints
Google fires software engineer who reveals he talked to sentient AI bot
-
India’s Reliance to develop budget smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G pushIndia’s telecom leader Reliance said on Monday it is working with Alphabet Inc’s Google to launch a budget 5G phone as it laid out a $25 billion plan ... Technology
-
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign about Ukrainian refugees in EUGoogle’s Jigsaw subsidiary will launch a campaign next week to tackle disinformation in Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic about Ukrainian ... World News
-
Google targeted in privacy complaint over unsolicited ad emailsGoogle has breached an EU court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu ... World News
-
Metaverse jobs are disappearing amid hiring slowdown at Facebook and GoogleJobs in the metaverse are declining, according to workplace researcher Revelio Labs.New monthly job postings across all industries with “metaverse” in ... Features
-
Strategic tieup launched in Riyadh with Google to empower 100 tech startupsRiyadh-based The Garage launched a strategic partnership with Google for Startups on Wednesday to support and empower more than 100 emerging ... Technology
-
Google Maps launches Street View in India after 11-year wait over regulatory issuesAlphabet Inc’s Google Maps on Wednesday launched its panoramic Street View service in 10 Indian cities in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, ... Technology
-
Russian watchdog fines Google $34 million for breaching competition rulesRussia’s competition watchdog fined Alphabet’s Google 2 billion rubles ($34.2 million) on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position in the video ... World News
-
Google fires software engineer who reveals he talked to sentient AI botGoogle has fired a software engineer who worked on the company’s artificial intelligence development team over his public contention that he had ... Technology
-
Google targeted in fresh EU consumer groups’ privacy complaintsGoogle has been targeted by a French consumer group and its peers in complaints to privacy watchdogs over its vast trove of users’ personal data ... Technology
-
Google’s Cloud customers will learn their carbon footprint while using Gmail, DocsGoogle’s cloud-computing division is preparing to reveal the carbon footprint for its Workspace apps, including Gmail and Docs, as it builds out its ... Healthy Living
-
Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougherMeta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft agreed on Thursday to take a tougher line against disinformation under an updated EU code of ... Technology