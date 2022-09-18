Luna crypto token founder Do Kwon, no longer in Singapore, says he’s not ‘on the run’

Do Kwon, the founder of the collapsed Luna and TerraUSD tokens, said he’s not “on the run” hours after Singapore police stated that he was no longer in the country.

Kwon, along with five others, is facing arrest in South Korea. As recently as September 14, the prosecutor’s office in Seoul said he and the others, who are accused of violations of capital markets law, were all in Singapore. After local police issued a statement on Saturday, Kwon tweeted that he doesn’t have anything to hide and is in “full cooperation” with government agencies.

“For any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide,” Kwon said, without providing specifics on his whereabouts. “We are in the process of defending ourselves in multiple jurisdictions -- we have held ourselves to an extremely high bar of integrity, and look forward to clarifying the truth over the next few months.”

The South Korean prosecutor’s office is also seeking permission from the country’s Foreign Ministry to have Kwon’s passport revoked. If that happens, Kwon would have to return to Seoul within 14 days, according to policy.

Singapore police told Bloomberg they will assist the Korean National Police Agency “within the ambit of our domestic legislation and international obligations.”

