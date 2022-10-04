EU parliament passes law on single charger for all smartphones

The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.
The vote confirms an earlier agreement among EU institutions and will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.
The change had been discussed for years and was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Among big providers of electronic devices to European customers, Apple is expected to be among the most affected, but analysts also expect a possible positive impact because it could encourage shoppers to buy the company’s latest gadgets instead of ones without USB-C.
The deal also covers e-readers, earbuds and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung, Huawei and other device makers, analysts said.
EU lawmakers supported the reform with a large majority, with 602 votes in favor and only 13 against.
Read more:
Europe braces for possible mobile network blackouts amid energy crisis
Mobile phone critic Pope Francis meets Apple’s CEO Tim Cook
-
Apple begins manufacturing iPhone 14 in IndiaApple Inc. has begun manufacturing its new iPhone 14 in India, narrowing a technology gap with the device’s main manufacturing base of China.Apple ... Technology
-
Meta sued for skirting Apple’s privacy rules to collect consumer dataMeta Platforms Inc. was sued for allegedly building a secret work-around to safeguards that Apple Inc. launched last year to protect iPhone users from ... Technology
-
Apple may move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025: JP MorganApple Inc may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, J.P.Morgan analysts said on Wednesday, as the tech giant moves some production away from ... Technology