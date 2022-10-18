Crypto’s foot race heats up as ex-Meta workers unfurl blockchain

Aptos Labs, a startup with its roots in Meta Platforms Inc.’s failed crypto ambitions, went live with a blockchain that seeks to make transactions quicker and more secure.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“This is step one in a long journey to create universal and fair access to decentralized applications via “a safe, scalable, and upgradeable blockchain, Aptos said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aptos’s blockchain uses a programming language called Move that’s supposed to make transactions faster and cheaper. Move also powered the network of Meta’s cryptocurrency project Diem, which faced strong resistance from regulators and eventually sold its assets.

Aptos has won investment from the likes of Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange. Other supporters include Andreessen Horowitz and the venture units of FTX and Coinbase Global Inc.

Projects like Aptos and rival blockchain Solana are pursuing faster transaction speeds, which are seen as key to the wider adoption of digital ledgers.

Read more:

Crypto altcoins lead declines; Bitcoin drops back below $19,000

Digital currencies transactions almost triple in Saudi Arabia year-on-year

Binance cryptocurrency exchange granted license to work with more Dubai investors