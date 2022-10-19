Lightyear 0, world’s first production-ready solar electric car, arrives at SRTI Park

Lightyear 0, the world’s first long-range production-ready solar electric vehicle, has arrived in the UAE at the SRTI Park, Sharjah.



It was unveiled at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding between SRTIP and Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s most aerodynamic production car, with a record-breaking drag coefficient of 0.175 (Cd).

The lower the drag coefficient, the better the car will efficiently use its energy, giving drivers more range and less reliance on electrical charging.



This figure was confirmed following a series of comprehensive tests conducted in one of the FKFS wind tunnels in Stuttgart, Germany, under Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) conditions. This announcement came two months before Lightyear 0 goes into production and becomes the first solar vehicle on the roads.





The unveiling of the car at STRIP follows the signing of an MOU between the two sides to boost Lightyear’s growing international presence outside of the Netherlands, and reflects the rising international importance of Sharjah in enabling development of sustainable mobility solutions through the SRTI Park.



The two parties will explore a range of activities to drive sustainable mobility in the region, including the establishment of Lightyear testing facilities and sales and service support across the region. With an educational component at the core of the two companies, Lightyear and SRTI Park aim to set up university research exchange programs on solar-powered EVs, and advance policy initiatives which support government incentives for electric vehicles, including solar-extended EVs.



“This is a great day for SRTIP as we are the first in this part of the world to unveil this unique car that is making waves globally. Having Lightyear at the SRTI Park boosts the UAE’s position as a nation at the frontline of transition to sustainable mobility, and in doing so, contributes to combating climate change through innovative technologies,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi.



“The UAE is already the world’s third largest producer of solar power, making it the perfect place to test and prove Lightyear’s solar extender solutions for EVs. We are confident that Lightyear’s presence at SRTI Park will spark interest among all countries in the region to embrace EVs.”

