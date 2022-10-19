UAE seeks to lure tech firms in Asia, Europe with long-term residency, financing
The United Arab Emirates is trying to lure advanced technology companies away from hubs in Asia and Europe by fast-tracking business licenses and offering long-term residency for employees.
The Gulf country is targeting more than 300 digital firms under a program launched in July and about 40 companies are in the process of moving, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UAE’s nimble handling of the pandemic and liberal visa policies have already made it an attractive destination for bankers and hedge fund managers to commodity traders. Authorities now want to attract firms in sectors including food technology, robotics and blockchain, and encourage them to set up global or regional headquarters in the Middle Eastern business hub.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi already host the Mideast headquarters of an array of global financial firms. Still, there is competition from global hubs and from Saudi Arabia, which is trying to get firms to move their regional headquarters there by 2024.
“The timing was very crucial because what we noticed from the beginning of the year was that many companies would like to move because of inflation, the tighter regulatory environment in many parts of the world, including Asia -- especially Singapore and Hong Kong,” Al Zeyoudi said.
Under the scheme, digital companies get faster business licensing and easier access to banking and financing. Employees can be offered 10-year UAE residency “golden visas” and in some cases the program -- which unifies government bodies, freezones and institutions -- helps find accommodation and admissions to schools.
The so-called “golden visa” allows foreigners to work, live and study without needing a UAE work sponsor in a country where expatriate residents make up nearly 90 percent of the population.
As the UAE seeks to further diversify away from oil income, the aim is to create more high-skilled jobs in futuristic industries, Al Zeyoudi said.
“We want to make sure we are harnessing the fourth industrial revolution -- so the latest technology, whether it’s the Internet of things, blockchain, AI,” he said. “We are redefining the way FDI is usually done.”
The program groups together freezones in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Lenders connecting with businesses under the scheme include Emirates NBD, Sharjah Investment Bank, and Wio -- a digital bank backed by Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ.
Two privately-held US companies are among those already in the process of moving -- Change Foods, a food-tech group that is working on technology to produce natural milk in a lab and Gecko Robotics, a firm that designs, builds, and operates robots, Al Zeyoudi said.
European software development company Softserve is relocating technical staff, coders, consultants, and executives to the UAE while two fintech firms, Currency.com and Capital.com, are setting up a regional headquarters under the program.
Separately, cryptocurrency exchanges have flocked to Dubai this year as the emirate steps up efforts to attract companies in that industry. Exchange Bybit announced plans to move its headquarters to Dubai from Singapore in March, joining rivals like Binance Holdings Ltd. and FTX in expanding in the UAE. More bankers have also headed to the city with the gradual demise of Hong Kong as Asia’s top finance hub.
Read more:
Interest builds in DIFC from US institutions during gathering of financial leaders
Lightyear 0, world’s first production-ready solar electric car, arrives at SRTI Park
New, expanded visa options fuel surge in UAE job creation: Report
-
Binance cryptocurrency exchange granted license to work with more Dubai investorsCryptocurrency trading platform Binance will now be able to expand its services in Dubai, as the emirate continues to ramp up efforts to draw in ... Gulf
-
Cryptocurrency platform Binance granted In-Principle Approval to operate in Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi’s financial free zone has granted cryptocurrency platform Binance In-Principle Approval (IPA) to operate as a broker in virtual assets, ... Gulf
-
Dubai grants crypto exchange Binance a virtual asset license for regional operationsThe world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been granted a license to conduct some operations in Dubai, the company said on Wednesday, ... Technology
-
E-commerce platform Noon to test out driverless buses in Saudi, UAEChina’s Neolix has signed a preliminary agreement with Middle East e-commerce company noon to trial driverless vehicles in Saudi Arabia and the ... Technology
-
UAE’s e& enters the metaverse with launch of ‘e& universe’ at GITEX Global 2022Global technology and investment group e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, entered the metaverse with the launch of ‘e& universe’ at GITEX Global ... Technology
-
Dubai Chamber launches new training academy to immerse digital startups in metaverseDubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the SEE Institute, has launched the ... Technology
-
UAE sets up economy ministry in the metaverseThe United Arab Emirates, which already boasts the world’s tallest skyscraper and has launched a bold Mars mission, now hopes to become a pioneer in ... Gulf
-
With Metaverse strategy in place, Dubai consolidates status as world’s Web3 capitalThe recent launch of Dubai’s Metaverse Strategy positions the city as a global pioneer offering the world’s most advanced and connected ecosystem ... Gulf
-
Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to contribute $4 billion to economy in 5 yearsDubai Metaverse Strategy will contribute $4 billion to the emirate’s economy within five years, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed said in an ... Technology