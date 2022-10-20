About 56 pct of consumers in Kingdom use mobile wallets every day, reveals study

About 56 percent of retail consumers in Saudi Arabia use mobile wallets every day. This is one of the key findings by GfK, a leading provider of consumer and market intelligence, analytics, and consulting services.



Nacho San Martin, Managing Director – MENA, GfK, will be a part of the panel discussion at Seamless 2022 being held in Riyadh and will share insights on the topic “New Shopping Behaviours and Trends: Making Data-Driven Decisions To Succeed In The Digital Era.”

San Martin will share some great insights on the importance of hyper-personalized experience in modern consumer’s shopping journey. He will also emphasize how retailers and marketers need to pair data with smart analytics for smarter decisions and the need to be more proactive in order to secure real-time data to reveal shopping behaviors.

Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 will explore the future of payment, fintech, retail and E-commerce and is set to take place on November 2-3, 2022, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.



The influential two- day conference is designed to ignite new ideas and inspire the audience to think differently and is expected to be attended by more than 200 innovators, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the region and beyond.

“According to our recently released GfK Consumer Pulse MENA3 Study 2022, consumers in Saudi Arabia are receptive to exciting new things entering their lives: they are considering acquiring an EV, their lifestyle is becoming more digital, not only in the sense of online shopping, but they are also beginning to investigate AR or the Metaverse,” revealed San Martin.



“The Saudi consumers are similarly affected by global trends and are concerned about inflation as they are becoming more price-sensitive and willing to trade down, resulting in more strategic purchasing decisions,” he added.



The event will be featuring more than 150 brands providing attendees with free access to technical updates and emerging trends and the chance to evaluate alternative solutions.

