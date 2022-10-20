About 56 pct of consumers in Kingdom use mobile wallets every day, reveals study
About 56 percent of retail consumers in Saudi Arabia use mobile wallets every day. This is one of the key findings by GfK, a leading provider of consumer and market intelligence, analytics, and consulting services.
Nacho San Martin, Managing Director – MENA, GfK, will be a part of the panel discussion at Seamless 2022 being held in Riyadh and will share insights on the topic “New Shopping Behaviours and Trends: Making Data-Driven Decisions To Succeed In The Digital Era.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
San Martin will share some great insights on the importance of hyper-personalized experience in modern consumer’s shopping journey. He will also emphasize how retailers and marketers need to pair data with smart analytics for smarter decisions and the need to be more proactive in order to secure real-time data to reveal shopping behaviors.
Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 will explore the future of payment, fintech, retail and E-commerce and is set to take place on November 2-3, 2022, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The influential two- day conference is designed to ignite new ideas and inspire the audience to think differently and is expected to be attended by more than 200 innovators, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the region and beyond.
“According to our recently released GfK Consumer Pulse MENA3 Study 2022, consumers in Saudi Arabia are receptive to exciting new things entering their lives: they are considering acquiring an EV, their lifestyle is becoming more digital, not only in the sense of online shopping, but they are also beginning to investigate AR or the Metaverse,” revealed San Martin.
“The Saudi consumers are similarly affected by global trends and are concerned about inflation as they are becoming more price-sensitive and willing to trade down, resulting in more strategic purchasing decisions,” he added.
The event will be featuring more than 150 brands providing attendees with free access to technical updates and emerging trends and the chance to evaluate alternative solutions.
Read more: Saudi Vision 2030 ‘turbo-charging’ digital economy, e-commerce: Expert
-
Saudi Arabia to produce, export 150,000 electric cars in 2026: MinisterSaudi Arabia will manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars in 2026, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah ... Technology
-
Saudi Arabia aims to raise industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to $240 billionSaudi Arabia aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to 900 billion riyals ($240 billion), the Kingdom’s minister of industry and ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Industrial StrategySaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial exports value to ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia records highest rise in job creation among GCC during Q3 2022: ReportSaudi Arabia registered a 14 percent increase in new jobs during the third quarter of 2022, brought on by growth in sectors including manufacturing, ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi population grows 9.3 pct annually, reaching 34 million in 2021Saudi Arabia’s population reached 34 million during the year 2021, according to a recent report of the Ministry of Health.There has been an increase ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Vision 2030 ‘turbo-charging’ digital economy, e-commerce: ExpertSaudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is “turbo-charging” the Kingdom’s thriving digital economy as it enters a high-growth stage in digital payments and ... Technology
-
Digital currencies transactions almost triple in Saudi Arabia year-on-yearThe number of transactions in digital currencies nearly tripled in Saudi Arabia between July 2021 and June 2022, a recent report by Chainalysis showed ... Gulf