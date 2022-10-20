Saudi Arabia to produce, export 150,000 electric cars in 2026: Minister

Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars in 2026, according to a report in Saudi Gazette.

The US electric vehicle giant Lucid Motors Company aims to produce 150,000 electric cars annually in Saudi Arabia by 2027, he pointed out.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Lucid, said earlier that the EV giant intends to start building a factory very soon in Saudi Arabia. “We plan to start manufacturing cars in 2025 and we will increase production in 2026 and 2027 to reach 150,000 cars annually,” he said.

Lucid Motors started construction work of its first overseas electric vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said in May this year. The plant will be one of three assembly centers for the California-headquartered electric vehicle maker, 61 percent of which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Lucid, which is setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced in March a $30 million lease agreement with developer Emaar Economic City for a plot of industrial land in the King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh.

The Saudi government announced in April that it had placed an order for between 50,000 and 100,000 electric vehicles from Lucid within the next 10 years. Investment in the company is part of a wider drive to diversify the country’s economy away from oil as part of its Vision 2030 plans. One ambitious aim of the plan is to have at least 30 percent of the vehicles in the capital Riyadh operate on electric power by the turn of the decade.

Triples output in third quarter

On October12, 2022, the electric vehicle maker announced in California preliminary production and delivery totals for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company produced 2,282 vehicles during Q3 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona, more than tripling the number produced in Q2, and delivered 1,398 vehicles during the same period.



These figures remain in line with the company’s expectations, and Lucid believes it is on track to deliver on its previously provided 6,000 to 7,000 vehicle production guidance for full year 2022.

