The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Whatsapp down? Users around the world report connectivity problems

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Users of the messenger service Whatsapp in various countries are reporting problems sending and receiving messages.

The website Downdetector reported a spike in Whatsapp outages at around 11.00 a.m. Dubai time.

Twitter users from around the world also took to the social media site to report problems with the app.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

Developing

