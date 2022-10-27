Saudi HR fund, Lucid Motors to train 1,000 Saudis in electric vehicle industry
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) and Lucid Motors have signed a memorandum of cooperation to train 1,000 Saudis in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, according to a report in Saudi Gazette.
The cooperation framework will support training of 1,000 citizens to work at specialty and vocational jobs at the company and training them in the USA, prior to be enrolled at work upon the launch of the factory at the King Abdullah Economic City.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Cooperation aspects include enhancing employment and training opportunities through benefiting from support and training enablers, for example through holding periodic job meetings to enhance localization in sectors that serve Lucid.
This is in addition to considering professional and training needs to offer suitable support solutions and boost training opportunities while working in a way that contributes to increasing competitive skills and relevant expertise among national personnel.
The two sides also agreed to form a joint action team to follow up on work progress and targets and measure impacts from time to time.
Read more:
PIF-owned EV maker Lucid Motors opens first store in Saudi Arabia
Lucid to build Saudi Arabia electric vehicle factory by 2026: Chairman
Saudi government orders up to 100,000 electric vehicles from PIF-owned Lucid
-
PIF-owned EV maker Lucid Motors opens first store in Saudi ArabiaSaudi PIF-owned electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors has opened its first store in the Kingdom, the company said on Monday.For the latest headlines, ... Saudi Arabia
-
Lucid says Saudi Arabia’s PIF ‘very supportive’ as supply crunch hits productionTop shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an ... Technology
-
Construction has begun on Lucid EV factory in Saudi Arabia: Investment ministerConstruction has begun on the Lucid Motors electric vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment said on Wednesday.For the ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia’s Lucid EV factory to receive $3.4 billion in incentivesLucid Group Inc. will receive as much as $3.4 billion in financing and incentives over the next 15 years for its planned factory in Saudi Arabia, ... Aviation & Transport
-
Saudi government orders up to 100,000 electric vehicles from PIF-owned LucidSaudi Arabia’s government has agreed to buy between 50,000 and 100,000 electric vehicles within ten years from Lucid Motors, which is part-owned by ... Gulf
-
Lucid signs deal to open EV manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, first outside USLuxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. signed a deal to open a manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia’s west coast, the company’s first site ... Technology
-
Saudi PIF-backed Lucid Motors market value exceeds Ford Motor Group, GMLucid Motor’s market value exceeded Ford Motor Group on Tuesday to $89.9 billion after it closed at $55.52 a share.The EV start up’s market value, ... Technology
-
Lucid to build Saudi Arabia electric vehicle factory by 2026: ChairmanLucid Group Inc. intends to build an electric-vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia by 2025 or 2026 and is negotiating details with ministries in the ... Technology