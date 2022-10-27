Saudi HR fund, Lucid Motors to train 1,000 Saudis in electric vehicle industry

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) and Lucid Motors have signed a memorandum of cooperation to train 1,000 Saudis in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, according to a report in Saudi Gazette.

The cooperation framework will support training of 1,000 citizens to work at specialty and vocational jobs at the company and training them in the USA, prior to be enrolled at work upon the launch of the factory at the King Abdullah Economic City.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Cooperation aspects include enhancing employment and training opportunities through benefiting from support and training enablers, for example through holding periodic job meetings to enhance localization in sectors that serve Lucid.

This is in addition to considering professional and training needs to offer suitable support solutions and boost training opportunities while working in a way that contributes to increasing competitive skills and relevant expertise among national personnel.

The two sides also agreed to form a joint action team to follow up on work progress and targets and measure impacts from time to time.

Read more:

PIF-owned EV maker Lucid Motors opens first store in Saudi Arabia

Lucid to build Saudi Arabia electric vehicle factory by 2026: Chairman



Saudi government orders up to 100,000 electric vehicles from PIF-owned Lucid