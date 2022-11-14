Dubai halal tattoo studio launches online creator platform

A Dubai-based halal tattoo studio has launched an online platform allowing artists to turn their designs into temporary body art.

Le Inka’s creator platform also offers local artists the chance to receive royalties for their designs.

It has signed up artists such as Emirati Manga creator Asma al-Remiethi and renowned Lebanese painter Nassim Nasr.

“Our mission with ‘creator platform’ is to foster creative freedom by offering a space that both ignites the community and supports individual artists’ financial momentum,” said founder Ishrath Hasmin in a statement.

Customers can purchase the temporary tattoos from the platform, which offers up to 20 percent royalties to artists.

Hasmin added that the company aims to have more than 1,000 artists showcasing their work on the platform in the coming months.

Le Inka’s tattoos are made from plant-based and vegan-friendly ink that that permeates the first layer of skin, lasting around two weeks.

The main ingredient is the Genipa Americana plant, found in the rainforests of central and south America.

Unlike traditional henna body art, the temporary tattoos come out in a blueish-black color and resemble permanent ink.

The company was founded in 2019 and posits itself as an alternative form of self-expression for people who may face cultural and religious barriers restricting them from getting permanent tattoos.

Le Inka currently ships to more than 26 countries worldwide from Dubai and recently launched into retail across the United Arab Emirates with Faces, a luxury global fashion retail chain.

