Google must remove ‘manifestly inaccurate’ data from search results: EU top court
Alphabet unit Google must remove data from online search results if users can prove it is inaccurate, Europe’s top court said on Thursday.
Free speech advocates and supporters of privacy rights have clashed in recent years over people's ‘right to be forgotten’ online, meaning that they should be able to remove their digital traces from the Internet.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The case before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concerned two executives from a group of investment
companies who had asked Google to remove search results linking their names to certain articles criticizing the group’s investment model.
They also wanted Google to remove thumbnail photos of them from search results. The company rejected the requests, saying
it did not know whether the information in the articles was accurate or not.
A German court subsequently sought advice from the CJEU.
“The operator of a search engine must de-reference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting de-referencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate,” the Court of Justice of the European Union said.
Read more: EU fines Google $4.13 bln as tech giant loses challenge against antitrust decision
-
Pentagon awards Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle with $9 bln cloud computing dealsThe Pentagon announced Wednesday it has awarded $9 billion in cloud computing contracts to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle, after scrapping a ... Technology
-
Google launches new anti-misinformation project in IndiaGoogle’s Jigsaw subsidiary is launching a new anti-misinformation project in India, aimed at preventing misleading information that has been blamed ... World News
-
UK begins investigation into Apple, Google’s mobile browser dominanceBritain’s competition watchdog has launched an in-depth investigation into the market dominance of Apple and Google’s mobile browsers, months after ... Technology
-
Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian: ReportAlphabet Inc’s Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who ... World News
-
Google Play in EU antitrust sights with Android fine appeal pendingEuropean anti-trust regulators are investigating Alphabet unit Google’s Google Play Store, the company said in a regulatory filing, a move that could ... World News
-
India fines Google $162 million for abusing market dominanceGoogle has been fined more than $160 million by India’s anti-trust watchdog after a probe found the tech behemoth was abusing its commanding position ... Technology
-
EU fines Google $4.13 bln as tech giant loses challenge against antitrust decisionGoogle suffered one of its biggest setbacks on Wednesday when a top European court fined it 4.125 billion euros ($4.13 billion) for using its Android ... Technology
-
Google approves Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for Play StoreGoogle on Wednesday said it has allowed Donald Trump’s Truth Social app in its Play Store for Android devices -- after receiving assurances it would ... Life