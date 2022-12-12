Launch of DMCC Gaming Centre to advance MENA region’s $1.8 bln gaming industry

DMCC –- the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise –- has announced the launch of the DMCC Gaming Centre in support of the increasingly growing global and regional video games industry, according to a press release by Dubai Media Office.



Currently standing at $1.8 billion, revenues generated by the gaming industry in the MENA region are expected to reach $5 billion by 2025.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Launched during the Dubai Esports Festival, the DMCC Gaming Centre formalises DMCC’s efforts in the gaming and esports space, creating a supportive environment in which all gaming and esports companies can thrive. DMCC is currently home to over 50 gaming companies, from game developers and producers to esports teams and tournament organizers.

The DMCC Gaming Centre will be based in DMCC’s award-winning free zone, providing unparalleled access to a vibrant community of gaming industry peers to unlock new opportunities for collaboration. Gaming companies looking to expand their global reach and connect with audiences across the world will also benefit from DMCC’s fully digital setup process, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to increasing the ease of doing business.

Under the DMCC Gaming Centre, members will have access to the wider esports community through regular events and esports tournaments and industry support from DMCC’s ecosystem partner YaLLa Esports, a leading esports organization in the UAE. Furthermore, members will have the opportunity to join gaming specific acceleration and market entry programmes through our ecosystem partner, AstroLabs, a leading tech ecosystem builder in the MENA region.

Earlier this year, DMCC partnered with the global VC firm Brinc to provide members with access to $150 million in funding through their accelerator programmes ZK Advancer and The Sandbox Metaverse. Those programmes will also be open to DMCC Gaming Centre members developing games on blockchain and web3 technologies.

“Gaming is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, with nearly 3.2 billion people playing and spending a combined total of $196.8 billion in 2022. The size and growth of the industry today is staggering compared to when video games first appeared in the 1970s,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.

“These passionate communities are constantly looking for greater immersion and storytelling in their chosen form of entertainment. As our roster of gaming companies expands rapidly and as we see more of our DMCC Crypto Centre members enter the blockchain gaming space, there is no better time to formalise our efforts by opening the DMCC Gaming Centre. Through this facility, we will solidify Dubai’s position as a global hub for all forms of gaming and esports.”

Gaming has become the most popular form of digital entertainment across the world, with rich storytelling and greater immersion than other forms of content. DMCC’s research shows that eight out of 10 Gen Zs and millennials are gamers, and that gamers between the ages of 25 and 40 spend as much as seven hours gaming each week.

Esports is also a rapidly growing industry, with 68 percent of the online population watching gaming-related content and 10 percent being esports enthusiasts. Esports has grown to become watched more than many traditional sports leagues such as the NBA and MLB.

Read more: Pixoul Gaming, region’s innovative entertainment destination, to open in Abu Dhabi