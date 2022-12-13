Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)

Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29, but was pushed back.

Read more:

Twitter is set to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users, company says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size