Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users

Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29, but was pushed back.

Read more:

Twitter is set to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users, company says