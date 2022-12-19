Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)

EU Commission: Meta is likely breaching antitrust laws

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The European Commission on Monday said it had told Facebook parent company Meta that it is likely breaching EU antitrust laws by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads and abusing its dominant position.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook. The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace’s competitors for its own benefit,” the commission said in a statement on its preliminary view.

The sending of a statement of objections does not prejudge the outcome of an investigation, the commission said, adding that - should it conclude there was an infringement - it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the company’s annual global turnover.

Read more:

Global tech giants doing too little to control abuse content, report says

EU Justice Commissioner to meet Meta, Twitter executives amid concerns over layoffs

Meta sued in UK to stop personal data collection for targeted advertising

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size