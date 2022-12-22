China’s imports of chip-making gear drop to lowest on falling demand, US sanctions
China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips contracted in November to their lowest in more than two years, hammered by cratering electronics demand and new US export restrictions that are limiting the ability of Chinese firms to buy the most advanced equipment.
Chinese firms imported $2.3 billion worth of machines used in semiconductor manufacturing in November, down by more than 40 percent from a year earlier to the lowest level since May 2020, according to customs data released on Wednesday. Imports from the six major supplying nations including the US, Japan, and the Netherlands all fell at a double digit pace in the month, even before some of those nations agreed to join the US in further limiting shipments of the most advanced gear to China.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Imports of computer chips also fell as makers of semiconductors for smartphone and PCs struggle with plummeting demand for their products less than a year after being unable to produce enough to meet orders.
The US sanctions announced in October have caused major foreign firms to limit or cease the supply to Chinese companies of equipment to make the most advanced chips, although machines used to make older and slower chips can still be shipped. The US is negotiating with the Dutch and Japanese governments to convince them to join its unilateral sanctions, with people with knowledge of those talks telling Bloomberg that they are likely to adopt at least some of the sweeping measures of the US.
The three-country alliance would represent a near-total blockade of China’s ability to buy the equipment necessary to make leading-edge chips. The US rules restricted the supply from American suppliers Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp., and KLA Corp. Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV are the two other critical suppliers that the US needs to make the sanctions effective, so if their governments adopt the curbs too it would be a significant victory in the US attempt to cripple the development of China’s semiconductor industry.
China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization to try and overturn the export controls, although any decision on that will likely take years to be decided.
The trade data also showed that China’s purchases of computer chips were down by around 26 percent in November for a 2 percent decline in the first 11 months of the year. Chinese demand for chips has been weak this year due to supply chain disruptions, a slowing domestic economy and falling demand globally for products such as smartphones. Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, warned the worst industry glut in more than a decade will make it difficult to return to profitability in 2023.
Read more:
Foxconn to sell minority stake in China chip giant amid Taiwan review
US to blacklist China’s YMTC, crackdown on AI chip sector
China plans more than $143 bln push to boost domestic chips, compete with US: Sources
-
Foxconn to sell minority stake in China chip giant amid Taiwan reviewA subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry will dispose of its indirect minority stake in China’s semiconductor giant Tsinghua Unigroup, the ... Technology
-
US to blacklist China’s YMTC, crackdown on AI chip sectorThe Biden administration on Thursday plans to add Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 “major” Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip ... Technology
-
China plans more than $143 bln push to boost domestic chips, compete with US: SourcesChina is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step ... World News
-
China launches suit at WTO against US chip export curbs: Global TimesChina on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed ... World News
-
China warns Taiwan of opposition after $10 mln chip plan in LithuaniaChina has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ... World News
-
China gathers top chip firms for emergency talks after Biden curbsChina’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the ... Technology
-
China tech shares sink as new US export control steps raise chip sector hurdlesShares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new US export control ... Technology
-
Taiwan hints its chip companies will follow new US rules on ChinaTaiwanese semiconductor companies attach “great importance” to complying with the law, the island’s government said on Saturday, signaling they would ... World News
-
US aims to hobble China’s chip industry with sweeping new export rulesThe Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips ... Technology