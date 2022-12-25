Palo Alto’s Nir Zuk gets conditional license to found new Israeli digital bank
Israel’s central bank granted a conditional license for the establishment of the nation’s second digital bank, co-founded by cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Nir Zuk.
The Bank of Israel in a statement on Sunday said it had given initial regulatory approval for Esh Bank Israel Ltd., enabling it to begin setting up operations over the next year and a half.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The bank will be fully digital, have no physical branches, and run with internally developed financial technology, according to the business proposal presented to the Israeli regulator.
Shmuel Hauser, former head of the Israel Securities Authority, is expected to serve as the new bank’s chairman, according to the Bank of Israel.
The announcement came nearly a year after One Zero Digital Bank Ltd. received final approval to begin operations in Israel, becoming the first new bank to operate in the country in 43 years and its first digital bank.
One Zero Digital is controlled by Amnon Shashua, co-founder of the Israel-based autonomous vehicles company Mobileye Inc.
Read more: I2U2: Israel, UAE, US, and India launch joint food security, clean energy initiatives
-
US plans new Israel-Arab meeting, hopes for Netanyahu restraintThe United States plans a meeting early in 2023 between Israel and Arab nations that recognize it as it pushes the incoming right-wing government of ... Middle East
-
Israel's Netanyahu says he has secured deal to form new governmentIsrael's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Wednesday he had secured a deal to form a new government after weeks of ... Middle East
-
Netanyahu ally Levin chosen as new Israel parliament speakerIsrael’s parliament elected a close ally of prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu as its new speaker Tuesday to oversee the passage of ... Middle East
-
I2U2: Israel, UAE, US, and India launch joint food security, clean energy initiativesIsrael, India, the US, and the United Arab Emirates held a meeting on Thursday to discusses joint cooperation in food security and clean energy ... Middle East
-
Abraham Accords: Experts hail two years of growing ties between UAE, Israel, BahrainAmbassadors and business leaders across Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have hailed another record year of business deals, trade deals ... Gulf