UAE panel on cybersecurity warns against cyberattacks during New Year celebrations

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned all public and private institutions, as well as individuals, of the risk of cyberattacks, especially during the New Year celebrations and the holiday season, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The council highlighted the need for all authorities and institutions to activate their cyber defense systems and raise the security awareness of individuals about cyberattacks, as well as cooperate with relevant authorities to share relevant information proactively.



It also noted that hacking tools have now become easier to use, enabling hackers to take advantage of the holiday season, especially with the increasing dependence on digital services.



The council warned of all types of cyberattacks against vital sectors, stressing the importance of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms, as well as raising the awareness of public and private institutions and individuals, which will play a key role in protecting the community against malicious cyberattacks.



The council then pointed out that many countries have witnessed the rapid digital transformation in services and daily transactions, which has increased the risks posed by cyberattacks against various sectors, including electricity, gas, and water.

