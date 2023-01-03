Japanese trade minister Nishimura to visit US, discuss chips: Report

Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit the United States from January 5 to 10 to discuss restrictions on chip-related exports to China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.



Nishimura plans to meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during the

visit and also hold talks about research and development of high-end chips, the newspaper said.

The US export rules announced by President Joe Biden’s administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances.

