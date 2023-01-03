Japanese trade minister Nishimura to visit US, discuss chips: Report

Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit the United States from January 5 to 10 to discuss restrictions on chip-related exports to China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Nishimura plans to meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during the
visit and also hold talks about research and development of high-end chips, the newspaper said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The US export rules announced by President Joe Biden’s administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances.
Read more: TSMC mass-produces next-gen chips seeking to safeguard global lead
-
Foxconn to sell minority stake in China chip giant amid Taiwan reviewA subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry will dispose of its indirect minority stake in China’s semiconductor giant Tsinghua Unigroup, the ... Technology
-
Foxconn iPhone plant back at 90 pct capacity after COVID-19 turmoil subsidesFoxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90 percent of anticipated peak capacity, suggesting Apple Inc.’s ... Coronavirus
-
TSMC mass-produces next-gen chips seeking to safeguard global leadTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips, seeking to keep its place as the dominant supplier of the ... Technology
-
TSMC founder Chang says US welcomes chipmaker’s Arizona plant planUS Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s decision to open a second plant in Arizona and reiterated her ... Technology
-
Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan’s TSMC in iPhones, Macs: ReportApple Inc is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s latest chip producing technology in iPhones and Macbooks next year, the ... Technology
-
TSMC eyes expansion in US, Japan to meet sustained chip demandTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) signaled on Thursday plans to build new factories in the United States and Japan,riding on a pandemic ... Technology