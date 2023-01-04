Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of search engine Bing: Report

Microsoft Corp is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.



Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google, the San Francisco-based technology news website said in a report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Microsoft said in a blog post last year that it planned to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, DALL-E 2, into Bing.



OpenAI and Microsoft declined to comment.



Microsoft had in 2019 backed San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI, offering $1 billion in funding. The

two had formed a multi-year partnership to develop artificial intelligence supercomputing technologies on Microsoft’s Azure

cloud computing service.



OpenAI made its latest creation ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on November 30. The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

Advertisement

Read more: Microsoft agrees to 10-year Call of Duty deal with Nintendo