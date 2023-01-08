Theme
A salesperson speaks to a customer at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India. (File photo:Reuters)
A salesperson speaks to a customer at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India. (File photo:Reuters)

Apple begins hiring retail store employees in India: Report

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Apple Inc. has begun hiring retail store workers in India and has plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The company’s careers page lists several different opportunities for workers in India, including business expert, “genius, operations expert, and technical specialist.”

Apple’s website currently shows over a hundred results for job positions in India. The retail positions, posted on Saturday, were listed for various locations within the country, including Mumbai and New Delhi.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has long planned to set up physical retail locations in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. While the company in 2020 began direct sales online, plans for brick and mortar stores have not yet materialized.

Apple didn’t immediately comment to FT when reached for comment.

