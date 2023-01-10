Amazon restructures UK warehouse operations

Amazon is to restructure its warehouse operations in the UK, a move that will impact jobs, the US online retail giant announced Tuesday.
The company will shut three centers, affecting about 1,200 roles. Amazon said staff would be able to relocate to other sites, adding it planned two new warehouses that would create 2,500 positions by 2026.
“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers,” Amazon said in a statement.
“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfillment centers in 2023.”
Amazon last week said it would cut more than 18,000 jobs from its global workforce, citing “the uncertain economy” and the fact the online retail giant had “hired rapidly” during the pandemic.
The UK restructure is not part of this announcement, Amazon confirmed.
The company had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not including seasonal workers recruited during periods of increased activity, particularly during the holiday season.
