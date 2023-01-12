A third of Dublin’s office space lies dormant as tech giants cut jobs
Spare office space is rising in Dublin as some of the world’s biggest technology firms grapple with post-pandemic working practices and global industry uncertainty.
So-called ‘grey space,’ — surplus office accommodation that is leased but not being used — currently accounts for about 32 percent of all available supply and is set to increase further, according to estate agents Lisney. The overall vacancy rate in Dublin now stands at around 13 percent.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The trend comes amid a wave of job cuts from large tech companies such as Twitter Inc. and Salesforce Inc, which have a big presence in Ireland’s capital. Meta Platforms Inc. last month decided not to occupy part of its recently completed European headquarters in the city.
Big tech accounted for between one-third and half of activity in the office property market in recent years, with hiring ambitions to match, Lisney said in a report.
“Many of the large tech companies had very ambitious staffing targets over the last three to four years and may never have been able to fill all the office space they hold,” the firm said. A shift to hybrid working has also driven a reduced need for office desk space, according to the report.
Even so, overall take up volumes in the Dublin office market have improved since the pandemic, with activity increasing about 35 percent from 2021, according to CBRE Ireland. Professional, financial, pharmaceutical, and public sector tenants were the most active in the fourth quarter rather than tech, it said.
Meanwhile, spare fully-fitted office space may be attractive to smaller local players, looking for flexible arrangements without high renovation costs, Lisney said.
“We now expect to see some of the smaller scale companies, many of whom are indigenous, take advantage of recent trends; hiring staff and taking additional office space.”
Read more: Twitter orders workers at Asia HQ in Singapore to clear desks, work from home
-
Twitter orders workers at Asia HQ in Singapore to clear desks, work from homeWorkers at Twitter Inc.’s Singapore office were told to empty out their desks and vacate the premises, said people familiar with the situation, as ... Technology
-
Twitter reportedly makes more staff cutsTwitter Inc., under new owner Elon Musk, has made deeper cuts into its already radically diminished trust and safety team handling global content ... World News
-
Musk says drastic cost-cutting averted $3 billion Twitter shortfallTwitter Inc. boss Elon Musk said the platform was on course to hit $3 billion of negative cash flow prior to the recent round of severe ... Technology
-
Meta and Apple fall off Glassdoor’s list of 100 best places to workGlassdoor’s list of 100 best places to work in 2023 is dominated by tech companies, but this year two regular winners didn’t make the cut: Apple and ... Technology
-
Meta bans advertisements targeted at teens based on genderMeta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, on Tuesday said it will stop allowing advertisers to target ads at teens based on gender, as it fights ... World News
-
EU Justice Commissioner to meet Meta, Twitter executives amid concerns over layoffsEuropean Union justice chief Didier Reynders will meet executives from Twitter and Meta at their European headquarters in Dublin this week, the Irish ... Technology
-
Meta to lay off more than 11,000 employees as company battles soaring costsMeta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will let go of 13 percent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs ... Technology