Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan is pictured during a press conference at the Saudi budget Forum in Riyadh on December 10, 2019. (AFP)
Watch: Saudi Finance Minister joins WEF panel to discuss innovating under pressure

Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan spoke as part of a panel discussing ways on how financial institutions can respond to the ongoing global disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancements.

The panel was moderated by CNBC anchor Steve Sedgwick.

Other speakers on the panel included:

  1. Ronald P. O'Hanley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Corporation
  2. Lynn Martin - President, NYSE Group Inc.
  3. Dan Schulman - President and Chief Executive Officer, PayPal
  4. Mark Suzman - Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

