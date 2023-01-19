Watch: Saudi Communications Minister on WEF Davos panel to discuss metaverse

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah AlSwaha joined a World Economic Forum panel in Davos to discuss the implications of the next era of the internet on the metaverse.

“I’m a big advocate of the metaverse,” said Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah AlSwaha at the panel, adding that it will be the next wave of technology adding value to industries.

With NEOM and the Red Sea Project, the Saudi Crown Prince had asked for a digital twin of the build, design and optimization phases ahead of the start of development, the Kingdom’s Minister of Communications said during the same panel, signifying the importance of the metaverse.

The panelists discussed how industrial leaders could maximize the benefits of the metaverse, while avoiding its disruptive potential.

The discussion will touch upon unique opportunities presented by new tech, from the convergence of artificial intelligence, digital twins, data and robotic technologies.

The panel will also feature:

Matt Turner - Editor-in-Chief, Insider Peggy Johnson - Chief Executive Officer, Magic Leap, Inc. Bernd Montag - Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Healthineers AG Åsa Tamsons - Senior Vice-President; Head, Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Jeremy Jurgens - Managing Director, World Economic Forum Geneva

Saudi Arabia is being represented by nine high-level officials at the long-awaited annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Some previous sessions have seen talks from the Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Reema bint Bandar and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

