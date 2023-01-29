China’s smartphone shipments last year the lowest in 10 years: IDC report
China’s smartphone sales fell 13 percent year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.
The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2022.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
That meant total 2022 sales volume was the lowest since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have dropped below 300 million, IDC said in a report.
Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand over the year, with a market share of 18.6 percent. Its total shipments fell
25.1 percent year-on-year, however.
Honor ranked as the second best-selling brand, with shipments growing more than 34 percent, albeit from a low base.
Apple Inc was the third best-selling phone brand in 2022, tied with Oppo.
Apple’s overall sales fell 4.4 percent year-on-year, broadly outperforming the market downturn.
In Q4, despite being the top-selling brand in the three-month period, year-on-year sales for iPhones were still down, as supply chain issues caused by worker unrest at manufacturer Foxconn’s plant in the city of Zhengzhou compounded worse-than expected demand, researchers wrote.
Strict COVID-19 controls in China, which ramped up in the spring of 2022 across several cities, weighed heavily on its economy which slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century last year.
The plunge in smartphone sales in China reflected the sector’s performance globally. In 2022, global smartphone shipments hit 1.2 billion, the lowest since 2013 and a year-on-year fall of more than 11 percent, according to IDC.
Read more: China’s 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record
-
China reports drop in COVID deaths during Lunar holiday despite travel reboundChina reported a sharp drop in new COVID-related deaths during the Lunar New Year holiday, even as a spike in travel increased the likelihood of more ... Coronavirus
-
Biden wins deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limitUS President Joe Biden’s administration secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery ... Technology
-
Longi plans world’s largest solar factory for $6.7 billion in ChinaTop clean energy equipment manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology Co. is planning to invest 45.2 billion yuan ($6.7 billion) to build the world’s ... Energy
-
India’s population has already overtaken China’s: AnalystsIndia may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation in a milestone that adds urgency for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create ... World News
-
China is open to the world Vice-Premier Liu says at World Economic ForumChina welcomes foreign investment and will continue to open up to the world, the country’s Vice-Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum annual ... World News
-
China’s 2022 economic growth one of the worst on recordChina’s economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by stringent COVID-19 curbs ... World News
-
Population of China shrinks for first time in more than 60 yearsChina’s population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous nation ... World News
-
China’s major Tianjin port banks on robots to beat post-COVID-19 disruptionsOne of the world’s biggest ports is working to fully automate all dock operations in a bid to cope with COVID-19-induced supply-chain disruptions and ... World News