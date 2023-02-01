Egypt fintech firm MNT-Halan secures $400 mln in new finance, boosting valuation
Egyptian microfinance lending and payments company MNT-Halan is securing $400 million in new equity and finance, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The investments include an equity stake of at least 20 percent of MNT-Halan worth more than $200 million taken by private equity firm Chimera Abu Dhabi. Another $60 million in primary capital is being secured from international investors, the statement said.
These investors include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), according to data on the IFC’s website.
MNT-Halan obtained $140 million in financing by securitizing part of its loan book, the statement said.
MNT-Halan provides small- and micro-business lending, payments, consumer finance and e-commerce, the company said. It has more than 5 million customers in Egypt, of which 3.5 million are financial clients and 2 million are borrowers. About 1.3
million of the customers are active monthly.
New legislation and regulatory changes in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, have been helping attract a surge
in new fintech investments and change the way the country’s largely unbanked citizens do business.
“Following the completion of these investments, MNT-Halan’s valuation will exceed $1 billion,” the statement added.
Previous investors in MNT-Halan include Cairo-based Lorax Capital Partners, and Middle Eastern venture capitalists Algebra
Ventures, DisrupTech, Endeavor Catalyst, Egypt Ventures, MEVP, and Wamda.
