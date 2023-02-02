Pakistan’s largest IT company Systems establishes regional HQ in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s largest IT company Systems has established its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh.



The company, operating as Systems Arabia, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has received tremendous traction from large enterprise clients in the telecommunications, banking and government sectors providing scalable software solutions and managed services to enhance transformation across different business operations.



With the recent acquisition of NdcTech, an award-winning partner of Temenos, by its parent company Systems, the company is uniquely equipped to help digital banks, fintech companies, and payment service providers succeed with their digital needs to deliver a truly omni-channel experience.



“Over the past couple of years, we have kept a keen eye on and closely monitored several key economic indicators, the government’s vision, and the Kingdom’s growth potential and we have been very encouraged. These are very exciting times to be present in Saudi Arabia as a business, and we are looking forward to Systems Arabia playing an active role for Vision 2030,” Rao Hamid, General Manager for Systems Arabia, said in a statement.



The Head Office is located at al-Hital Tower on King Fahd Road in Riyadh’s al-Sahafah District.



“As we continue to expand and extend our global footprint, we are committed to delivering solutions to our clients at a break-neck speed and leading the company’s growth through innovation, creative thinking, resilience, and value addition,” said Asif Peer, Group CEO of Systems.



“The long-term demand environment is paramount across the world, and we’re excited to play a catalytic role in existing and new markets.”



The company is all set to make its debut at Leap 2023 taking place at Riyadh Front Expo Center from February 6 to 9, where their team of global experts will exhibit cutting-edge solutions and global success stories.



