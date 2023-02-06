Dell Technologies to slash about 6,650 jobs globally as it battles slowing demand

Dell Technologies Inc will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or 5 percent of its global workforce, the company said on Monday, as the PC maker grapples with falling demand and braces for economic uncertainty.



The company joins a raft of US companies ranging from Goldman Sachs to Alphabet Inc that have announced thousands of job cuts recently to help ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

“What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees.



Dell’s moves so far to navigate a challenging economic environ-ment, including pausing external hiring, limiting travel and reduc-ing outside services spending, were “no longer enough,” Clarke said in the memo, which the company made public.



Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in Jan-uary as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.



Dell had about 133,000 employees as of January 28, 2022, of which, about one-third were based in the United States.



The news was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier on Monday.

