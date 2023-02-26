Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts: Report
Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October, the Information reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems up and running, the report in the US technology focused publication said early on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.
In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion.
The Information reported that the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Musk’s takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70 percent to roughly 2,000.
Musk in November said that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.
Read more:
Twitter service stumbles as paying users get more room
Elon Musk says he saved Twitter from bankruptcy, on track to ‘breakeven’
Twitter's trust and safety head ignores protocol for requests from Elon Musk
-
Twitter service stumbles as paying users get more roomThousands of Twitter users on Wednesday reported problems using the platform as the Elon Musk-owned social network began letting paying users post ... Technology
-
Elon Musk says he saved Twitter from bankruptcy, on track to ‘breakeven’Elon Musk says Twitter Inc. is “trending to breakeven” after he had to save it from bankruptcy.The billionaire said in a tweet Sunday that the last ... Technology
-
Twitter's trust and safety head ignores protocol for requests from Elon MuskOn a day hundreds of Twitter Inc. employees were debating whether to resign, Ella Irwin showed up with a pep talk. Elon Musk had offered her a ... Technology