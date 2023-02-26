US, three Asian partners discussed chip supply chain: Reports

The US and three Asian partners with major semiconductor industries held the first meeting among their senior officials earlier this month to discuss the global chip supply chain, according to South Korean and Taiwanese media reports.
Senior officials from the so-called Chip 4 grouping of the US, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan on February 16 discussed ways to maintain the resiliency of the global chip supply chain, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency and South Korea’s Yonhap News reported. The meeting was hosted by the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in Taipei, Yonhap said.
The meeting focused on setting up an early warning system to avoid future supply disruptions, a Taiwanese economic ministry official, who was not identified by name, told the CNA. The US decided on a theme of “early warning, mutual reminder”s for the meeting, to which Japan and South Korea responded positively, according to the CNA report.
The officials did not discuss US export restrictions on Chinese chips, Yonhap quoted a South Korean government official it didn’t name as saying.
The Biden administration issued sweeping new rules in October that include restrictions on the supply of US manufacturers’ most advanced chipmaking equipment to Chinese customers and limits on Americans working for Chinese semiconductor firms, a move aimed at choking off access to certain expertise.
China, which is the top trading partner with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, has said the US effort showed its “selfish hegemonic interest.” The US has secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery to China.
Japanese trade minister Nishimura to visit US, discuss chips: ReportJapanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit the United States from January 5 to 10 to discuss restrictions on chip-related exports to ... Technology
China’s imports of chip-making gear drop to lowest on falling demand, US sanctionsChina’s purchases of machines to make computer chips contracted in November to their lowest in more than two years, hammered by cratering electronics ... Technology
US to blacklist China’s YMTC, crackdown on AI chip sectorThe Biden administration on Thursday plans to add Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 “major” Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip ... Technology
China plans more than $143 bln push to boost domestic chips, compete with US: SourcesChina is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step ... World News
China launches suit at WTO against US chip export curbs: Global TimesChina on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed ... World News
TSMC founder Chang says US welcomes chipmaker’s Arizona plant planUS Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s decision to open a second plant in Arizona and reiterated her ... Technology
China tech shares sink as new US export control steps raise chip sector hurdlesShares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new US export control ... Technology
Taiwan hints its chip companies will follow new US rules on ChinaTaiwanese semiconductor companies attach “great importance” to complying with the law, the island’s government said on Saturday, signaling they would ... World News
US aims to hobble China’s chip industry with sweeping new export rulesThe Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips ... Technology
Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan’s TSMC in iPhones, Macs: ReportApple Inc is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s latest chip producing technology in iPhones and Macbooks next year, the ... Technology