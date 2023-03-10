Owner of Facebook, Meta, says working on new social network

Facebook owner Meta is working on a new “text sharing” social media platform, it said Friday, in a project seen as a potential rival to embattled Twitter.

“We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” Meta said in a short email statement.

