Owner of Facebook, Meta, says working on new social network
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Facebook owner Meta is working on a new “text sharing” social media platform, it said Friday, in a project seen as a potential rival to embattled Twitter.
“We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” Meta said in a short email statement.
Advertisement
Read more:
Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta
Meta’s Instagram, Facebook back up after brief outage
Advertisement