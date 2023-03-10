Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, US, on November 9, 2022. (Reuters)
A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, US, on November 9, 2022. (Reuters)

Owner of Facebook, Meta, says working on new social network

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Facebook owner Meta is working on a new “text sharing” social media platform, it said Friday, in a project seen as a potential rival to embattled Twitter.

“We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” Meta said in a short email statement.

Read more:

Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta

Meta’s Instagram, Facebook back up after brief outage

Twitter service stumbles as paying users get more room

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size