Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man walks past the NATO logo during the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30, 2022. (Reuters)
A man walks past the NATO logo during the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. (File photo: Reuters)

Netherlands to house new $1.1 bln NATO innovation fund for European startups

Reuters, Amsterdam
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Netherlands will house a new 1 billion euro ($1.07 billion) NATO fund that will invest in European startup companies devel-oping technology with possible military or defense applications.

The fund, announced last year, will be officially launched during NATO’s annual summit in July, the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement published late on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We expect that housing this fund in the Netherlands will make it easier for innovative Dutch start-ups to find their way to capital, stimulating solutions for both societal and military problems,” the ministry said.

The multinational fund is meant to bring together governments, the private sector, and academia to bolster NATO’s technological edge, the alliance said last year.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size