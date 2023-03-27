Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao meets Apple CEO Tim Cook

Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company’s development in China, the commerce ministry said.
The two talked about stabilizing industrial and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that Wang told Cook China is willing to provide a good environment and services for foreign companies including Apple.
Cook was in Beijing over the weekend to attend the government-organized China Development Forum.
Wang told Cook that China unswervingly promotes a high-level opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards and other systems, the ministry added.
The minister also had meetings with the leaders of several other international companies over the past few days, including Pfizer, BMW, and Qualcomm.
